Priyanka Chopra decks up in white ethnic outfit for Diwali dinner with Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra in Los Angeles. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at a Los Angeles hotel ahead of Diwali festivities. The couple was joined by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. Pictures of the actor with Nick from inside the restaurant were shared online. In some other pictures from their outing, Nick and Madhu were seen walking out of the restaurant hand-in-hand as Priyanka walked in front of them, and even clicked their photos. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diwali being a school holiday in New York from 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu wore kurtas as they stepped out together, while Nick was seen in a black jacket and matching pants. The trio enjoyed a fancy dinner on the night before Diwali. Many on social media praised Nick for sweetly holding Madhu’s hand as they left the restaurant after dinner.

Reacting to their pictures shared on a fan page, one wrote, “Nick is so protective and love the bond he shares with his beautiful mother-in-law.” Another one commented, “We love a man, who adores his mother-in-law.” In some of the pictures, Priyanka was seen capturing the sweet moment between Nick and Madhu on her phone. Reacting to this, a fan wrote, “Love Priyanka clicking her hubby and mama.”

This is Priyanka and Nick’s first Diwali after the arrival of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. Priyanka had shared the first photo of her baby girl on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message, in which she wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Last year, Priyanka and Nick had thrown a lavish Diwali party at their Los Angeles home with celebrity guests like model Chrissy Teigen and singer-husband John Legend in attendance. Priyanka had also attended a pre-Diwali celebration hosted by actor-producer Mindy Kaling.

Priyanka has wrapped up work on her debut web series, Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She has two Hollywood films that will be released soon – Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in pipeline. Priyanka was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections.

