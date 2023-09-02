Priyanka Chopra dedicates song to dad in old clip, Insta user calls it 'so much drama'. Here's what Simi Garewal said

Simi Garewal responded to a social media user who called Priyanka Chopra's song for her father 'drama'. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Simi Garewal shared a clip from an episode of her 2012 show India's Most Desirable where Priyanka was a guest. (Also Read | Simi Garewal posts BTS video of Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist interrupting their interview)

Priyanka dedicated song to her father

Priyanka Chopra sings on Simi Garewal's show India's Most Desirable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Priyanka held a mic and said, "This is for my daddy." She then sang Mariah Carey's 1993 song Hero. Simi captioned the post, "India's Most Desirable Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her dad's dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don't you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would rock!!"

Simi Garewal schools Instagram user

In the comments section, a person wrote, "So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws, You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama." Simi replied, "Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate..(if you can!) (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simi also commented, "Never 'forget fighting' for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values - and yourself. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joys. You are a true hero. Believe it! (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Fans react to Priyanka singing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Priyanka dedicating a song to her late father Dr Ashok Chopra, a fan wrote, "What a lady she is." A comment read, "She sings so Soulfully... There are many hidden talents in her. I love and bless her... Thank you Simi Garewal for the post." Another person said, "Always an inspiration, Priyanka." An Instagram user commented, "Thank you Priyanka for singing this song…for my daddy." Ashok died on June 10, 2013.

Priyanka's projects

Fans recently saw Priyanka in Citadel, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet and there are some unconfirmed rumours of Priyanka quitting the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON