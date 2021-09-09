Priyanka Chopra drops hint about her role in The Matrix Resurrections: 'Just a small fish in a huge pond'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has called herself 'a small fish in a huge pond' in her upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka had shared the trailer release date of the movie as well as a link to the teaser.

Priyanka Chopra had captioned the post, "Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill...Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours! #TheMatrixMovie @thematrixmovie."

Sharing her post on Instagram Stories, actor and television host Mini Mathur wrote, "Oh my God @priyankachopra. This is so mad cool!! Can't wait to see what you bring to this film!!" Resharing her post on Instagram Stories, Priyanka replied, "Just a small fish in a huge pond babe! But happy for the opportunity! The love!! @minimathur."

The first look of the characters was revealed in an innovative manner on the interactive website, WhatIsTheMatrix.com. The users were greeted with a choice between the blue pill and the red pill. Each option chosen by the users presented them with different angles on what appeared to be the central story in The Matrix Resurrections. Each time a user clicked on a pill, the footage changed slightly. The trailer will release on September 9.

The fourth film of The Matrix franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You, alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She has also been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London.

Apart from that, she will be seen in the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to direction.