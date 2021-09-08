Priyanka Chopra shares Matrix Resurrections teaser, see first look of Keanu Reeves as Neo

Actor Priyanka Chopra has announced the date for the release of the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections. The trailer will be out on September 9.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra dropped a rather unconventional teaser along with a link. By clicking on it, the viewers are given two options to choose from--red pill and blue pill.

She captioned it, "And it’s almost time to take that pill!!! Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST) Check out the link to be a part of the Matrix experience. https://thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com #TheMatrixMovie @TheMatrixMovie."

In the interactive link, clicking on either pill redirects the viewers to different first looks from the film. On clicking the red pill, it leads the viewers to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II saying, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."

Clicking on the blue pill takes the viewer to another teaser with a voiceover by Neil Patrick Harris, where he says, "You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction”. He also urged the viewer to accept that their reality is real. As the current time flashes on the screen, Harris says, “Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you”.

After a viewer clicks on either pill, a series of quick-cut shots from the film flash on the screen. However, each time a person clicks on a pill, there is a slight change in the footage shots.

Here are a few glimpses from the teaser:

Keanu Reeves’ Neo is back inside the Matrix.

Abdul-Mateen’s character looking at himself in the mirror.

A shot of Neo’s pill bottle.

Abdul-Mateen’s character materializing.

A new character played by Jessica Henwick.

The character portrayed by Jonathan Groff.

A character who seems to be Neo taking a step off a tall building.

The Matrix Resurrections is an upcoming science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. It is the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films in the series. The film also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci.