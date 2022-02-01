Priyanka Chopra features in first magazine cover post her baby's birth, says she 'wants to prioritise what’s important'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she 'wants to prioritise what’s important' adding that peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment. In a new interview, Priyanka also spoke about her mother Madhu Chopra and husband-singer Nick Jonas and how they are proud of her. Priyanka featured for the first time on a magazine cover since the birth of her baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, last month, became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple shared the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka said, “Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment. And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest. That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important.”

Speaking about her mother Madhu and husband Nick, she added, “I feel most loved when I look at my mom, whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life.”

Priyanka was last seen in the film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. Her upcoming projects include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You; Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers; Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with Nick.

Priyanka will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. She will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

