Priyanka Chopra feels it's collective failure when female-led films don't do well; recalls advice against doing Fashion

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that when a female-led film doesn't work, she feels 'collective failure on behalf of all women'. Speaking with actor Bhumi Pednekar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai, she added that it's like taking women 'a few steps back'. Talking about her film 2008 Fashion, Priyanka recalled that people had advised her against doing the female-led film in the early stages of her career. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns in white saree for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Watch)

Priyanka on female-led films

Priyanka Chopra at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Priyanka said, "There's a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film, and because we have so few (of them being made). We are seeing success of female-led films more and more, but that's tough (to happen every time). When a female-led film doesn't do well I feel the collective failure on behalf of all women. I feel we have taken them a few steps back. This has to work because there are a few of us who get the opportunity to do this, and we have to do it well. Whether there's a filmmaker, actors, writers or any medium, hair or make-up, you just feel… I won't let womankind down because we have such few opportunities."

Priyanka on 2008 film Fashion

She also talked about Fashion, "I remember I met Madhur Bhandarkar sir and that time I was told, 'Ladkiyan female-oriented films apne career ke end mein karti hai for National Award' (Women work in female-oriented films towards the end of their career for a National Award). It was like, you have just started, you have done Krrish, Aitraaz you are having your moment... This was in the early 2000s. I liked the script (of Fashion). We were working for six months on the script. It was a passion project. We went to Goa, we worked on the character graph of (her character) Meghna Mathur, her emotional and physical journey. All I focused on was immersing myself in this girl."

About Fashion

Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, also stars Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in lead roles. Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan are seen in supporting roles. The film received positive responses from the audience and critics.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will also be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State, dirrected by Ilya Naishuller.

