Priyanka Chopra flaunts her adorable Mother’s Day gift from 4-year-old Malti Marie: ‘She knows me so well’

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother’s Day away from home this year due to her work commitments. However, as she returned home, her daughter Malti Marie made the occasion special with a thoughtful and adorable surprise. Priyanka recently gave fans a glimpse of the sweet gift she received from her little one and appeared emotional as she realised how well Malti already understands her likes and dislikes at such a young age.

What Priyanka Chopra got for Mother's Day

Malti Marie gives handmade gifts to mom Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day.

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On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photo of Malti’s Mother’s Day gift for her. Apart from a handmade flower pot, Malti also left her a handwritten note listing details about her mother. The note read, “All about my mama. Her favourite colour is red, her favourite food to eat is spicy food, her favourite thing to drink is water. I think she would like to have a scrunchie for her bun. She likes to play in the pool with me. She always says I love you. Love, Malti Marie, Age 4.”

Priyanka Chopra flaunts daughter Malti Marie's gift for her on Mother's Day.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also received a handmade card, which could be seen in the background of the picture. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “She knows me so well,” along with puppy eyes emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also received a handmade card, which could be seen in the background of the picture. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “She knows me so well,” along with puppy eyes emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Nick Jonas had also penned a heartfelt note for Priyanka on Mother’s Day while sharing unseen family pictures. His note read, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my jaan. We love you so much.” The post received a lot of love from fans online. About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Nick Jonas had also penned a heartfelt note for Priyanka on Mother’s Day while sharing unseen family pictures. His note read, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my jaan. We love you so much.” The post received a lot of love from fans online. About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varanasi. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the project marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a hiatus of eight years. The film is said to be one of the most expensive projects ever mounted in Indian cinema. Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varanasi. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the project marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a hiatus of eight years. The film is said to be one of the most expensive projects ever mounted in Indian cinema. Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

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The sci-fi epic reportedly explores themes of time travel and spans multiple continents. The title and first look of Varanasi were unveiled in November at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, attended by the cast, crew and nearly 50,000 fans.

Speaking at the launch event, SS Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh Babu will appear in a Lord Rama avatar in one of the sequences. He said, “On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I had goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper and then removed it so that no one would see it.”

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The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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