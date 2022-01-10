Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new hairstyle to Ariana Grande's song New Hair. Watch

On Monday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself in a new look. In the clip, Priyanka flaunted her new hair style.

Posting the video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “New year new hair.” She also added singer Ariana Grande's song New Hair, to the video. Priyanka styled her hair in big waves and even got some fresh golden-caramel highlights.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the popular sci-fi film franchise. Priyanka played the role of Sati in the film. She opened up about her character in the film and told EW, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati. Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had an homage to her Indiana roots. We used colors which were Indian. We had borders of sarees. Little details which were so amazing and so well done by the team that as soon as I put it on there was something very sacred about who I became.”

Priyanka will be seen next in the show Citadel, which will premiere in February 2022. The series also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals' star Richard Madden. Speaking about Priyanka, director Joe Russo had told Indianexpress.com, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it.”

Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

