Priyanka Chopra found this picture of Deepika Padukone 'too cute', Ranveer Singh is in splits

Actor Deepika Padukone recently shared a childhood picture on Instagram and her Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra, commented on it. The photo showed a baby Deepika at home.

Sharing the photo, Deepika had called herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi', cashing in on a viral ad featuring Rahul Dravid as 'Indiranagar ki gunda'. Reacting to it, Priyanka wrote, "Too cute!" She even added a heart eyes emoji. Replying to her comment, Deepika dropped a 'love' emoji. Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh also posted laughing and love emojis on her photo.

Deepika, Priyanka and Ranveer worked together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. While Ranveer played Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajiao, Priyanka played his wife Kashibai. Deepika played Bundelkhandi princess Mastani, who later marries Bajirao.

Deepika and Ranveer attended the wedding reception of Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas, in Mumbai in 2018. Videos from the party showed them all dancing together and having a great time.

Priyanka and Ranveer on Deepika's post.

About Priyanka's wedding, Deepika had told Filmfare magazine, “She’s also someone, who has craved stability in a relationship. I don’t know Nick (Jonas) that well but you can tell that she feels settled. Whatever little I know of her, I know these things were important to her. Like to find love, to find a person who gives it his hundred per cent, who gives the stability you look for in a relationship. She has craved it. I’m thrilled she’s found it. It’s been a rollercoaster for her as well,” she had said.

Both of them are among the busiest female actors in the country. Deepika has Kabir Khan's 83 and Shakun Batra's untitled film lined up. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and an untitled film with Prabhas.

Priyanka, meanwhile, has Text For You, Matrix 4 and her show Citadel coming up.