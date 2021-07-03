Priyanka Chopra gets a harsh review for her eyes: 'I don't know what I can do about that. Sorry'

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a new video in which she read out a few reviews for her new haircare brand. After reading through a couple, she landed on a rather mean review of her eyes.

Reading it out loud, Priyanka said, "I am upset at Priyanka Chopra's eyes. Something makes me uneasy." The review was most likely added by her team to add a fun twist to the video. Priyanka reacted by saying, "I don't think this was supposed to be in the reviews. But if it was, I don't know what I can do about that. Sorry."

Reacting to the video was her cousin Parineeti Chopra. "Why so cute," she wrote in the comments section. Many of her fans also asked her when the products will be available in India and other countries.

Earlier last month, Priyanka returned to US and visited a supermarket to see the products on shelves. "Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal," she captioned her post. She also visited her restaurant in New York, Sona, for the first time since it opened to public.

Sharing photos from her visit, she wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Priyanka is back in London now and often pictures with her three dogs. She was in London since last year, shooting for her movie Text For You, then launching her book Unfinished, promoting her movie The White Tiger and lately, she has been shooting for her web series debut, Citadel. The series is executive-produced by Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden.