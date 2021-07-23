Priyanka Chopra gets shoutout on Gossip Girl's latest episode, here are all other shows that mentioned her

The latest episode of the Gossip Girl reboot had a surprise treat for fans of Priyanka Chopra. Lead star Jordan Alexander, who plays Julien Calloway on the show, is heard mentioning Priyanka in a scene.

Speaking while recording herself on camera on episode three of the show, Julien says, "All he could talk about was how PC told him he was cuter than Joe and Kevin combined." Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are the brothers of Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas.

The actor's fan pages on social media also shared videos and clips from other television shows that have name-dropped Priyanka in the past. In a scene from The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling is called 'Priyanka Oprah' by a receptionist. On Netflix's hit comedy, Never Have I Ever, also created by Mindy, the lead character, Devi, is told that she had the 'beauty of Priyanka Chopra'. On Kim's Convenience, a convenience store cashier mentions how Indians, Bollywood and Priyanka Chopra are becoming more and more famous. The reality show Love Is Blind also mentions Priyanka and Nick's love story and a question about Priyanka's character on Quantico is asked on Jeopardy.

Priyanka's fans were excited to see her mention on the show. "She is everywhere. All of this must suck for her haters coz where ever they go they will find her," tweeted one. "The brown representation that we deserve," wrote another.

Gossip Girl saw a reboot earlier this month. It is developed by the original series' executive producer Joshua Safran and narrated by Kristen Bell, who also narrated the original, starring Black Lively and Penn Badgley.

Also read: When Himesh Reshammiya said he didn’t struggle, thanks to Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with her action series Quantico in 2016. The show ran for two seasons but was cancelled later. She then starred in films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. Her last two releases were We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

Priyanka currently has multiple projects in the pipeline which include The Matrix 4, rom-com Text For You and Amazon Prime series Citadel.