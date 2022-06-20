Priyanka Chopra gifts matching shoes to Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on Father's Day, shares her 'greatest joy'. See pic

It was the first and the most special Father's Day for actor Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child – daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022. On the occasion of Father's Day, the two shared an adorable picture of the little one along with her father, without showing their faces. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti in birthday post for mom Madhu

The picture shows Nick standing with his back towards the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a maroon dress. While Malti Marie is in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, Nick's shoes have ‘MM’s Dad' written on them. Wishing Nick on the occasion, Priyanka on Monday wrote for him on Instagram, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more."

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Nick also shared the picture on his Instagram, and wrote, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Priyanka and Nick brought Malti Marie home around Mother's Day 2022, after the newborn spent more than a 100 days in the NICU. She was born via surrogacy.

Nick was asked about attaining fatherhood during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said, "It's pretty wild. She has got a little heart face. She is the best, it's just been a magical season of our lives and also pretty wild. But it's a blessing to have her home, and it's wonderful."

He had earlier told NBC about how his family is a big one now. “It's a huge family now, my brothers got kids, Jonas family keeps growing. My parents are thrilled- grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters,” he said.

