Priyanka Chopra gives witty reply to fan who asked about not being invited to her wedding with Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra often leaves her fans in splits as she gives epic replies to their queries. One fan asked her why they weren't invited to her wedding with Nick Jonas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans.

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans on Twitter. Announcing the session, she had tweeted, "Have a break on set. Who is up for a quick qna #AskPCJ let’s goooooo!"

One fan asked the actor why he was not invited to her and Nick Jonas' wedding in 2018. In a witty reply, the White Tiger actor politely apologised, adding that the fact she doesn't know him could have been a contributing factor.

The fan tweeted, "Why was I not invited for the wedding? I was infact in Jodhpur around that time". Priyanka replied, "I’m sorry Santosh Patnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor." She ended the tweet with rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

Another of her fans asked, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?" To this, the actor replied, "Next Year!!!" Priyanka's last Bollywood movie was The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, in which she starred along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie was released in 2019.

Another aspect that the star spoke about during the session was the negativity she has to face on social media. "In your book you described how your eqn with social media has changed. PC there is so much love for you too. Please do keep coming back. We missed this u #AskPCJ," a fan wrote in. Priyanka responded, "Yes it did but im only here for the love and support. I don’t hear the rest. Thx for all the fun videos vibhanshu @VersoVibh_."

Concluding the session Priyanka wrote, "That was short and sweet but I’ve been called back to set! Thank you for the questions and all the love. I’ll catch u all again for another #AskPCJ soon. Stay safe everyone!"

Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel, a spy series that also stars Richard Madden. She has finished shooting for Text for You. Fans will also see her in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She also has a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela and Matrix 4 in the offing.

