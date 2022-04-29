Priyanka Chopra grooves to Aamir Khan's song, poses in swimsuit at her LA mansion, fans say ’this woman doesn’t age’

Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Thursday sharing her ‘self care’ routine as she chilled by the pool of her Los Angeles mansion. Sharing pics and videos of herself grooving to 90s Hindi music by the poolside, Priyanka also clicked a selfie as she posed in a black swimsuit. Fans of the actor showered her with love and also shared some funny comments on her choice of playlist. Also read: When Priyanka Chopra wanted to keep an abandoned baby girl but was told not to: 'My mother explained that we couldn't'

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles, where she lives with husband singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born earlier this year. Priyanka regularly shares pictures and videos from her Los Angeles house. On Wednesday, she shared a carousel of pictures and videos of herself at the pool. She captioned the post, “When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments.”

The videos included Priyanka grooving to some Hindi songs such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix as she chilled in the pool. Priyanka only shared glimpses of the songs’ audio, asking her fans to guess them. There was also a picture that Priyanka clicked, where she showed off her black swimsuit after she got out of the pool.

Fans took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the actor. One fan commented, “So gorgeous.” Another wrote, “This woman just doesn’t age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection.” Other fans and celebs even took up Priyanka’s challenge and tried to guess the songs. Comedian Mushtaq Sheikh commented, “Hahahaha the playlist forever groovy!” A fan wrote, “These are all my favourite songs.” Many of the actor’s Western fans were in the comments asking Indians for song suggestions as well.

Priyanka was last seen on screen in a small role in last year’s sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections. She currently has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Hollywood rom com It's All Coming Back to Me, Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel, and Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

