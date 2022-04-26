When Priyanka Chopra wanted to keep an abandoned baby girl but was told not to: 'My mother explained that we couldn't'

Priyanka Chopra is now a mother to a baby girl, whom she welcomed in January via surrogacy. The actor has always been very close to her stylist's daughter Krishna Sky ever since she was born. However, long before she became Miss World and went on to became an actor, she met an abandoned girl child during her growing up years and wanted her mom Dr Madhu Chopra to let the baby stay with them. Priyanka eventually carried the baby in her arms before she was handed over to a childless couple. Also read: New mom Priyanka Chopra calls 2022 a 'life-changing year', reveals plans for her 40th birthday

Priyanka shared the story in her memoir Unfinished. It was from the time when the actor woke up one night to see what the commotion in her house was all about.

Priyanka wrote in her book, “My grandmother, who had come to live with us when Sid was born, was up and speaking in a low voice to my mother, who seemed to be racing around the house. Groggy with sleep, I got up to see what was going on and found Mom in the kitchen cradling a newborn in her arms. She told me that after the delivery, when she'd returned to her car parked on the road outside the hospital, she'd heard the sound of a baby crying. To her complete shock, while the rain was coming down in torrents someone had abandoned a newborn girl under the vehicle. That night, I desperately wanted for us to keep the baby, this impossibly tiny thing swaddled in my brother's clothes. Gently, my mother explained that we couldn't.”

Priyanka revealed that her mother decided to give the baby to a childless couple. She carried the baby in her arms as they drove to hand her over to the couple. "There was plenty of legal paperwork that would have to be completed, but I was unaware of that at the time, focused as I was on holding the baby snug in my arms as we drove through the stormy night to the home of that waiting couple. I will never forget the looks on their faces, how the woman fell to her knees in gratitude, how they both cried at the miracle of a baby showing up out of the blue, in the driving rain, during the festival Janmashtami," she wrote.

Priyanka currently lives with actor-singer husband Nick Jonas and their daughter in Los Angeles. She will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON