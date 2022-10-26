Priyanka Chopra's beautiful white Diwali: Nick Jonas shares pics from LA home, Malti wears a lehenga

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this year. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared unseen pictures from their celebrations at their home in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas and Priyanka have still not revealed their daughter's face. In his latest post too, Nick edited Malti's face with red heart emojis. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra decks up in white ethnic outfit for Diwali dinner with Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra in Los Angeles. See pics)

In the first photo, clicked inside a room, Priyanka posed next to Nick as he held Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in his arms. They smiled and posed for the photo. For the occasion, all of them twinned in beige outfits. Priyanka wore a beige and golden lehenga and tied her hair in a bun. She also wore sindoor (vermillion) and a bindi on her forehead. Nick opted for a beige silk kurta pyjama while Malti was dressed in a beige dress. The room was decorated with flowers and candles. A statue of Lord Shiva was also seen in the background.

In the next picture, Priyanka performed puja as Malti Marie sat on her lap. The toddler, seemingly looked at someone on her right as she was held by her mother. Malti Marie also held Nick's finger as he looked at her. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (black heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali." He geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles.

Ahead of Diwali, Priyanka, Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra stepped out for dinner at a Los Angeles hotel. In some of the photos, Nick and Madhu walked hand-in-hand as they exited the restaurant. While Priyanka and Madhu wore kurta for the outing, Nick opted for a black jacket and matching pants.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the Prime Video web series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is an upcoming sci-fi drama directed by Patrick Morgan. It also stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film has been written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Recently, Katrina in an interview with Film Companion said that the film 'is penciled in for later part of next year'.

