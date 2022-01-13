Priyanka Chopra has a cheeky reply when asked about starting a family: ‘We're not too busy to practise’

Actor Priyanka Chopra may have a dozen projects in the pipeline right now but her ideas for the future centre around starting a family. In a new interview, Priyanka has spoken about becoming a mother in the future and how she and husband Nick Jonas are ready to bring changes to their lives whenever it happens.

Nick and Priyanka got married in India in 2018. The couple has talked about starting a family in the future a few times as well.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka said. But when the interviewer pointed that both Priyanka and Nick lead very busy lives, she cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

She did, however, add that she will be ready to ‘slow down’ when a baby enters their lives. “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that," she said.

In 2019, Priyanka said that having a baby was on her to-do list. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she told Vogue India.

In an interview to E!, Nick had said that having children is something that they 'hope happens'. "She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."

