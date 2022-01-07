Priyanka Chopra performs aarti with her chef, Nick Jonas claps; fans say ‘this is purity’. Watch

An unseen video of actor Priyanka Chopra and chef Sami Udell performing an aarti together at her Los Angeles home has surfaced online. The clip, shared by a fan club, is from the Lakshmi puja performed on Diwali last year. Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas can be seen in the background, clapping while praying.

Fans dropped praise in the comments section. “So much love and respect for both Nick and Priyanka who always treated their friends and staff more like family. May God continue to bless these two beautiful souls with endless love and happiness together,” one wrote. “Bless this family and their house,” another said, while a third wrote, “This is purity.”

Priyanka first shared pictures of the Lakshmi puja on Instagram in November last year. She was dressed in a yellow saree and could be seen performing aarti with Nick, who wore white kurta-pyjama.

“Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi rupena sangsthita. Namastasye namastasye namastasye namo namaha. With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she wrote in her caption.

Last year, on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said that Nick has embraced her culture and asks her to perform pujas every time they start ‘something big’. “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she said.

Recently, Priyanka was seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and others. Her upcoming projects include Text For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zara.

