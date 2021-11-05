Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at LA home, fans are proud of her ‘for spreading our culture worldwide’

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of herself and her husband Nick Jonas performing Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles, on the occasion of Diwali. While she wore a yellow saree, he was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

“Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi rupena sangsthita. Namastasye namastasye namastasye namo namaha. With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she wrote as she posted the photos on Instagram.

Fans gushed over Priyanka and Nick in the comments section of her post. “Love, love you guys!!! Happy Diwali. Blessings of love and light! These pictures are beautiful!!!” one wrote. “I’m literally crying right now, this is too cute,” another wrote. “Proud of you Pri for spreading our culture worldwide!!!” a third wrote.

Priyanka also shared pictures with Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling and others from a pre-Diwali bash she attended. “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration,” she wrote. +

Recently, on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka talked about her interfaith marriage with Nick and said that they are on the same page spiritually. She also revealed that he asks her to perform pujas every time they start ‘something big’.

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she said.

Priyanka returned to Los Angeles recently, after wrapping up the Spain schedule of her Amazon series Citadel. The show, which also features Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.