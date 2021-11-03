Priyanka Chopra borrows Nick Jonas’ jacket on their day out, fans say ‘Queen and King exploring the city’. See photos

Priyanka Chopra, who is back in the US after wrapping up the Spain schedule of her Amazon Prime series Citadel, stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas on Monday. Pictures of the two walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Los Angeles, after shopping, have surfaced online.

Interestingly, Priyanka borrowed Nick’s jacket for the outing. He wore the same white and green varsity jacket during an appearance on the reality show, The Voice, in May.

Fans were thrilled to see Priyanka and Nick together. “Awww so cute. So happy to see these two lovebirds together holding hands,” one commented on a post shared by a fan club. “Queen and King exploring the city,” another wrote. “Cuties! I love their casual style and out in LA, missed this so much!” a third fan said.

Nick Jonas previously shared pictures in the same jacket.

Recently, speaking on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka talked about how she and Nick are spiritually on the same page and how they bring their respective cultural traditions into their marriage. “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she added.

Priyanka has been busy shooting for Citadel over the last few weeks. The global thriller multi-series, which will have spin-offs in Italy, India and Mexico, is executive produced by the Russo brothers. The show also stars Richard Madden.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka has The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, among other projects, in the pipeline. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.