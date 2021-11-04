Watch Priyanka Chopra giggle as Lilly Singh gets ‘a little drunk’, compliments her at Diwali party: ‘So proud of her’

Lilly Singh shared a video with Priyanka Chopra from a Diwali party they both attended. In the clip, Priyanka giggled as Lilly showered her with compliments and said that she was ‘so proud of her’.

The video began with Lilly asking, “Do we or do we not look like sisters?” Priyanka agreed, “We do.” She giggled as Lilly gushed, “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her.” +

Another video from the party showed Mindy Kaling giving a speech. “I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years and I feel that this is the first year that there has been enough of us that we could do something like this,” she said. She was hosting the event. +

Priyanka also shared pictures of her look for the night along with Diwali wishes for her fans. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she wrote. Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her Diwali look on Instagram.

The actor is back in Los Angeles after wrapping up the Spain leg of her Amazon show Citadel. The global thriller multi-series, which will have spin-offs in Italy, India and Mexico, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. The show also stars Richard Madden.

Other projects of Priyanka’s include The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy. She will also executive produce an unscripted wedding-themed series with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka has also announced her Bollywood comeback, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film, revolving around a road trip, will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.