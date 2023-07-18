When Priyanka Chopra revealed an 'unknown fact' about herself: 'Hate partying, I’m from a conservative background'

Priyanka Chopra continues to make headlines for her Hollywood films as well as her glamorous appearances around the world – from acing couple's style with singer-husband Nick Jonas at the recent Wimbledon 2023 women's final to attending her web series Citadel's red carpet premieres in Mumbai, London, Rome and New York. The actor, who turns 41 on July 18, had once revealed that she 'hates partying'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra cried after she was offered Aitraaz, said she was 'approached for a vamp’s role'

Priyanka Chopra on public perception of her

Priyanka Chopra turns 41 on July 18. (File Photo/ AP)

She had further said that she comes from a conservative background. Priyanka, who was crowned Miss World in 2000 at the age of 17, had also said that 'people may not accept that because of what she does in her movies'. The actor, who has been juggling her life between the UK and the US in recent weeks, had added that she's 'very different' from the perception that people have of her.

In a 2004 interview with Filmfare, Priyanka was asked to share 'three unknown facts' about herself. She had then said, "One: I’m completely homebody. I’m the happiest with my family around me. When I was in Manali for a 40-day schedule, my entire khandan (family) from Ambala and Chandigarh visited me. We rented out a bungalow and had a gala family reunion."

Not the girl people saw in Andaaz

Revealing other 'unknown facts', Priyanka had said, "Two: I hate partying. I’m from a conservative background, and people may not accept that because of what I do in my movies. But movies are a job and I’m very different from public perception that people have of me. I’m not the Priyanka which people saw in Andaaz, Kismat (2004) and in any of my other movies… Three: I love poetry. Both English and Urdu. My favourite poets are Emily Dickinson, Faiz Sahab and Ghalib."

Aitraaz (2004) featured Priyanka in a negative role. The film also had Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

Priyanka Chopra's family

Her late father Ashok Chopra as well as her mom Madhu Chopra were Indian Army physicians, who gave up their private practice in Bareilly, UP, after Priyanka was crowned Miss India 2000. Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in 2018; they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January.

Priyanka's recent projects

Priyanka's last film was Love Again. She featured along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the Hollywood movie. She was also seen in Prime Video’s Citadel alongside Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers-backed show that will soon have spin-off series set in countries such as India, Spain and Mexico.

Up until recently, Priyanka was filming for her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. The movie is an action-packed thriller directed by Ilya Naishulle, and stars John Cena and Idris Elba in pivotal roles. However, the shooting was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

