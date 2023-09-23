Priyanka Chopra hints at skipping Parineeti Chopra's wedding as she wishes 'little one' in new post

Actor Priyanka Chopra hinted that she won't attend her cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. There have been reports that Priyanka will attend Parineeti's wedding with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. So far, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has been seen at the pre-wedding festivities. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive in Udaipur for wedding. Watch)

Priyanka to miss Parineeti's wedding?

Priyanka Chopra might not attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Priyanka shared an old picture of Parineeti Chopra enjoying her beverage outdoors. She wore a black top, a multi-coloured skirt and a hat. Parineeti closed her eyes as she smiled.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Priyanka shared an old picture of Parineeti.

Priyanka spends time with Malti, Frankie in farm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of this post, Priyanka shared a video on Instagram featuring herself, her daughter Malti and her brother-in-law Frankie Jones as they visited a farm. In the clip, Priyanka was seen playing with a goat as she tried to balance it on her back. She laughed, posed and spoke to someone as the goat stood on her back.

Priyanka was seen wearing a white shirt, khaaki pants, a cap and white sneakers in the clip. Malti was seen looking at the animals nearby wearing a blue and red outfit. Frankie posed with a few birds on his head and hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka captioned the post, "Farm life with our favourite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore.#goat." She also added You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars as the background music.

About Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti's wedding will take place in Udaipur. Top politicians and film personalities are expected to attend the pre-wedding functions on Saturday and the main ceremony on Sunday at The Leela Palace Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony. It was attended by family members, including Priyanka, and political leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON