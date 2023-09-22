Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can't stop smiling as they arrive in Udaipur for wedding. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday morning flew to Udaipur ahead of their wedding this weekend. Several pictures and videos of the duo at the Udaipur as well as Delhi airports were shared on social media. (Also Read | Inside Parineeti-Raghav pre-wedding celebrations: High on emotions, performances) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha outside the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra reaches Udaipur

In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Parineeti was seen exiting the Udaipur airport. She was all smiles as she waved to fans outside the airport. Looking at a hoarding that featured her and Raghav Chadha, Parineeti flashed a big smile before getting inside her car. Parineeti flew out of Delhi with her family. For her travel, Parineeti wore a red outfit, a pink shawl and dark sunglasses

Raghav spotted at Udaipur airport

In a clip, Raghav was also seen exiting the Udaipur airport. As he walked out, he smiled and saluted those around him. He was seen in a white T-shirt, black sweater, blue denims and shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. At the Delhi airport too, Raghav smiled, waved at the people and also folded his hands. He also smiled and said 'thank you' as people congratulated him on his upcoming wedding with Parineeti.

Udaipur all set to welcome Parineeti, Raghav

In another video, a huge hoarding was seen welcoming the couple to the city. It had pictures of Parineeti and Raghav. The message read, "Congratulations. Welcome to Udaipur." Reacting to the videos and clips, a fan wrote, "They look so happy. Cute couple." An Instagram user said, "They make a beautiful couple. Adorable!"

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding celebrations

On Wednesday, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss but her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in Delhi. Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav's relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the pre-wedding function.

Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan. The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

About Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

A source told Hindustan Times that in Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love. It will be followed by a 1990s theme party, which will capture the duo's love for Bollywood through songs. The wedding will take place at the Taj Lake on September 24.

