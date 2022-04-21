Priyanka Chopra honoured mom Madhu Chopra, mom-in-law Denise Jonas with daughter Malti's name. Here's how

The name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter was finally revealed on Thursday. As per a TMZ report, the birth certificate for the newborn baby unveiled that she has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While it may seem like a beautiful combination of traditional Indian-Western names for the baby at first glance, it is actually quite personal for both Priyanka and Nick. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter for first time, shares how she'll raise her: 'As a new parent right now...')

The couple has paid tributes to their mothers with their daughter's name, true Reneesme style. Fans have been sharing that Malti and Madhu are the middle names of the baby's grandmas. Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra's Instagram page is also under username, “madhumalati”. Meanwhile, Denise, who is the wife of Kevin Jonas Sr and mother to Nick, Kevin, Joe and Frankie, has the middle name Marie.

Instagram account of Dr Madhu Chopra.

While the couple chose to name their daughter after her, Priyanka's mother Madhu had previously told Indian media that the babies's name wasn't decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she said.

About becoming a grandmother, she had said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

Announcing the baby's birth, Nick and Priyanka posted on Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.

Neither has shared any picture of the baby or even revealed her name themselves. She recently made a small mention of becoming a mother for the first time during a video with Lilly Singh. “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way,” she said.

