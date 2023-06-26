Priyanka Chopra hugs Nick Jonas, reads Malti a book in new pics from summer vacation with Madhu Chopra and family

Days after she shared a glimpse inside her family trip to Liverpool in the UK, new pictures of Priyanka Chopra's summer vacation are here. The actor is joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas as well as daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the adorable family photos from their recent outings with friends and family, including Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti

Inside Priyanka and Nick's vacation with Malti

Priyanka Chopra with Malti and Nick Jonas in new pics from the UK.

On Sunday, Priyanka's friend Tamanna's husband Sudeep Dutt shared a video montage on Instagram Reels. It featured a compilation of pictures from their summer vacation with Priyanka, Nick, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and family. He wrote in his caption, "Summer of 2023."

The video gives glimpses of Priyanka and Nick's special moments together as well as Priyanka making the most of her time with Malti and others. In one photo, Priyanka holds baby Malti in one arm, while holding her friend Tamanna's son in another as she reads them a Peppa Pig book. There was also a cute photo of Malti in a yellow dress during an outing.

Another picture shows Priyanka with her arms around Nick as they travel in the UK. Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is also seen in some of the holiday pictures. Priyanka's bestie Tamanna as well as Nick's mother Denise are also a part of the holiday album.

Reactions to Priyanka's family photos

Commenting on Sudeep's Instagram Reels, a fan wrote, 'Looks like a fun summer (heart emojis). Nice pictures!" One more wrote, "So cute!" A fan paged shared Priyanka and Nick's family photos from the their UK vacation, and wrote, "Such a beautiful summer (heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote about Malti, "She’s starting to look more like Priyanka." One more said, "She keeps looking like Priyanka every day." A person also said, "These pictures are so precious!! MM (Malti Marie) is so beautiful! Little traveller living a blessed life."

Priyanka's upcoming projects

The actor has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood project Heads Of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka was last seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Before that, her Prime Video series Citadel with Russo Brothers premiered in April. She was seen alongside Richard Madden in the show billed as an 'action-packed spy series' that spans the globe, and is designed to launch spinoff series set in countries such as India, Spain and Mexico.

