Priyanka Chopra is reunited with Nick Jonas, her in-laws in London; wears sweater knitted by her mom

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were finally reunited on Sunday. Nick, after the launch of his latest solo album Spaceman, arrived in London with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise, to spend some time with his wife.

On Sunday night, Priyanka shared photos from her recent outing with the family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The family seemed to be out for a stroll in her neighbourhood.

Priyanka also shared a photo of a cream-coloured jumper, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and her family were showered with love in the comments section. "Awwww how sweet! enjoy," wrote singer Jay Sean. "Madhu is so talented," wrote a fan.

Priyanka and her mother have been stationed in London since last year. In this time, Priyanka has filmed Text For You, a romantic drama with Outlander star Sam Heughan and is currently working on Citadel, a spy-thriller series made by the Russo Brothers and also starring Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.

Priyanka also promoted her films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, and her recently launched memoir, Unfinished, from her house in London through video calls. Meanwhile, Nick has paid her a visit a few times.

Also read: Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her

In a recent interview, Priyanka had revealed her pact with Nick, how they must meet each other every three weeks. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days," Priyanka explained in an interview to Elle magazine. "It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we'd never see each other."