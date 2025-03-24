Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas, cheers for him as he performs on stage at US event. Watch

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra arrive at event holding hands

In a photo, Nick and Priyanka were seen arriving at the event holding hands. Kevin, Nick and Joe also posed for pictures. Nick also waved at fans as he arrived at the event. For the event, Nick wore a white T-shirt, denim jacket, matching pants and shoes. Priyanka wore a white top under a denim jacket and pants.

Priyanka kisses Nick at event

In a clip, Priyanka stood in a corner as the Jonas Brothers sang on stage. She was also seen singing and dancing as Nick performed on stage. In another video, seemingly at another event, Nick, Kevin and Joe were joined on stage by Priyanka and Danielle. The actor was seen kissing and giving Nick a hug in the clip. Kevin and Nick were honoured at the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Priyanka recently watched Nick's musical

Recently, Priyanka attended Nick's Broadway musical, The Last Five Years, at the Hudson Theatre. She also gave her fans a glimpse of the musical event. Priyanka posted several pictures on Instagram and shared her thoughts about the event.

She wrote, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they're both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway". Priyanka shared some behind-the-scenes pictures. Nick reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

About Priyanka's new projects

In January, SS Rajamouli on Instagram shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot. Mahesh reacted to the post in the comments section with a famous line from the 2006 blockbuster Pokiri. Priyanka also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post. An official announcement with proper details of the project is still awaited.

Priyanka also has a number of exciting projects on the horizon. She will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also get to see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2.