Priyanka Chopra lauds husband Nick Jonas as he speaks on his 'dream role' in Jersey Boys: 'Incredible'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauded husband, singer Nick Jonas as he opened up on his 'dream role'. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a post to talk about his upcoming film Jersey Boys.

Besides Nick Jonas, the picture also featured Matt Bogart, who essays the role of Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, musical's director Des McAnuff and Andy Karl as Tommy DeVito. Des has also directed a musical of the same name.

Sharing the picture, Nick captioned it, "The past couple months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Incredible!!" Fans also reacted with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Several of them also wrote, "Oh this is gonna be good!", "fabulous one", "I am so excited!! I’m so glad you managed to play your dream role" and "I can’t wait!!!!!".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often comment on each others' posts on Instagram. They also share posts to shower each other with love. Recently, Nick shared a video clip of Priyanka dressed in a white shirt watching the sky. He wrote, "She’s cute. @priyankachopra." She had replied, "Perfect. You’re just perfect."

The couple reunited earlier this month after working on their respective projects in different locations. Priyanka confirmed their reunion by posting a picture with Nick and captioned it "he's home."

Priyanka has been stationed in London for some time now. Last year, she had travelled to the UK to wrap the shooting of Text For You. She also promoted her projects The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes as well as her autobiography Unfinished from her home in London.

She has been shooting for her series Citadel which also stars Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. It has been backed by Avengers: Endgame fame Joe and Anthony Russo.