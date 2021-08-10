Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra lauds husband Nick Jonas as he speaks on his 'dream role' in Jersey Boys: 'Incredible'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lauds husband Nick Jonas as he speaks on his 'dream role' in Jersey Boys: 'Incredible'

Priyanka Chopra has showered Nick Jonas with love as he spoke about his 'dream role'. Nick is set to appear in Jersey Boys.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauded husband, singer Nick Jonas as he opened up on his 'dream role'. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a post to talk about his upcoming film Jersey Boys.

Besides Nick Jonas, the picture also featured Matt Bogart, who essays the role of Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, musical's director Des McAnuff and Andy Karl as Tommy DeVito. Des has also directed a musical of the same name.

Sharing the picture, Nick captioned it, "The past couple months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Incredible!!" Fans also reacted with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Several of them also wrote, "Oh this is gonna be good!", "fabulous one", "I am so excited!! I’m so glad you managed to play your dream role" and "I can’t wait!!!!!".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often comment on each others' posts on Instagram. They also share posts to shower each other with love. Recently, Nick shared a video clip of Priyanka dressed in a white shirt watching the sky. He wrote, "She’s cute. @priyankachopra." She had replied, "Perfect. You’re just perfect."

The couple reunited earlier this month after working on their respective projects in different locations. Priyanka confirmed their reunion by posting a picture with Nick and captioned it "he's home."

Priyanka has been stationed in London for some time now. Last year, she had travelled to the UK to wrap the shooting of Text For You. She also promoted her projects The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes as well as her autobiography Unfinished from her home in London.

Also Read | Divya Agarwal: ‘I lost my father last year but now he will be with me in the Bigg Boss OTT house’

She has been shooting for her series Citadel which also stars Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. It has been backed by Avengers: Endgame fame Joe and Anthony Russo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished nick jonas nick jonas on priyanka chopra nick jonas priyanka chopra
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP