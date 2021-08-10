Divya Agarwal: ‘I lost my father last year but now he will be with me in the Bigg Boss OTT house’

Divya Agarwal has said that she was among the first contestants to be finalized for Bigg Boss OTT because of her loud and “over the top personality”. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Divya has said that her fans have watched her on reality shows but she always had a “love connection” which won’t be there this time.

Divya Agarwal told HT, “In past reality show, I have had love connections. This time it won’t be there because I am quite happy with the person that I am with (blushes). It will just be about this person who is always happy and always over the top. I think that is the reason why they chose me as the first contestant. Perhaps they knew the kind of person I am... OTT. Now my fans are going to see me cooking, live every day, 24x7. They are going to love it.”

Talking about meeting Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT, Divya said, “The first film set I was on was Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. I was somewhere behind in the crowd with many people as college students. I was a background artist. I used to watch Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and tell myself ‘My god, they are here and now they will go far in their careers'. Now I am here (on Bigg Boss OTT), I guess I guess I have been a successful 'aspiring story' - Karan Johar is going to introduce me to my own audience on Voot. And, I am the one welcoming him, so (it is fun).”

She also shared her game plan for the reality show. She said, “If you are in it, go all out. I will use saam-daam-dand-bhed, and you guys are going to be entertained throughout. I am not going to refrain myself when I am angry. As for my anger, I have been loud on previous shows. But now I will use silence. I will just look into the eyes and that silence will scare the sh*** out of everyone.”

Divya Agarwal also talked about having lost her father to Covid-19 last year. “I lost my father to Covid last year. I think life has taught me a lot. Now, I just want to break free, have fun and be happy. I want to have my freedom back. I lost my father but this time (as she starts her Bigg Boss OTT journey) he is going to be with me, in the house.”