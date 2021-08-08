BellBottom: Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor crash to the ground from hammock in behind-the-scenes video

Akshay Kumar shared a new behind-the-scenes video with Vaani Kapoor from the sets of their upcoming film BellBottom. It was a making video of the song Marjaawaan, which he described as his ‘favourite’ song.

“BellBottom ka mera favourite gaana hai (This is my favourite song from BellBottom), I love the melody of the song and its lyrics are very smooth and soothing to the ears. Iska matlab bohot achcha hai, agar aap dhyaan se sune (If you listen carefully, the song has a very nice meaning),” he said.

In one part of the clip, Akshay and Vaani could be seen swinging in a hammock. As they tried to get off, they tumbled to the ground.

Akshay plays a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent in BellBottom, while Vaani plays his wife. In the film, he plans a daring covert operation to rescue 210 hostages and neutralise four hijackers, after a hijacking incident. Lara Dutta essays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, was originally slated for an April release but pushed to July due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will open in theatres in the 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

In June, it was reported that producer Vashu Bhagnani asked Akshay to reduce his fee, due to the uncertainty around the release of the film and its financial impact. Sharing the news article on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “What waking up to fake scoops feels like.” Vashu also tweeted, “No truth to this news at all.”

Akshay’s other upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.