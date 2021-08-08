Bigg Boss OTT promo: Zeeshan Khan enters in bathrobe, Karan Johar asks ‘aap body dikhana chahte ho ya…’

A new promo for Bigg Boss OTT was shared on Twitter, ahead of the premiere on Sunday. Television actor Zeeshan Khan made an eye-grabbing entry in a bathrobe. “What’s up, what’s up, what’s up?” he said, as he walked onto the stage.

Host Karan Johar seemed to be amused and asked if he would enter the Bigg Boss OTT house in a bathrobe. Zeeshan said no, as he took off his bathrobe and flung it in the air, to reveal a shiny suit underneath. He was not wearing a shirt under his blazer.

Karan likened Zeeshan to Ranveer Singh, known for his loud clothes, and asked, “Aap body dikhana chahte ho ya button khul gaye? Kyunki jo dikhta hai wohi bikta hai (Do you want to show your body or have your buttons come undone? Because what is displayed is what is sold).” He then added, “I am totally feeling your vibe, bro!”

nki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai🤣

Kaisa laga Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool?



Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming tonight at 8 pm only on #Voot.#ItnaOTT #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot @karanjohar @BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect @CoinDCX @swiggy_in pic.twitter.com/ni4WicWFws — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 8, 2021





Earlier this year, Zeeshan made headlines when he shared a video on his YouTube channel, in which he attempted to board a flight from the Goa airport while wearing a bathrobe. He was stopped by the authorities.





Zeeshan later said in a statement, “Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it’s inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public? If I’m comfortable, then what’s the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly.”

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT’s Neha Bhasin says she battled depression, bulimia, body image issues: ‘Thought I won’t survive’

Before going on Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan told Hindustan Times that his wardrobe on the show will be something to watch out for. “I have already done a white bathrobe, I have already done a panda suit. I have a lot of ideas, let me give you a hint, I have bathrobes. So, this season is going to be exciting, over the top,” he said.