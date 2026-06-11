Priyanka Chopra calls herself Dharna Durga's fan, lauds Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri's Maa Behen: ‘Keep crushing’

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga's film Maa Behen, which released on Netflix recently, has been garnering praise from all quarters. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to applaud the film.

Priyanka cheers for Maa Behen

Priyanka Chopra praises Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga's film Maa Behen.

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The actor shared the film's poster and applauded its entire team. She especially lauded content creator Dharna Durga's performance in the film and called herself Dharna's "fan". She wrote, "Such a clever film. Sharp, funny and so well done. My queen @madhuridixitnene, always the scene stealer and the phenomenon @tripti_dimri... what an amazing show and tell! and @dharnaaaaa I have been such a fan always, and I cannot wait to see what all you unleash upon us. Keep crushing!! And most importantly... so honest and cinematic. @sureshtriveni such a beautiful vision. Congratulations to the entire team."

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Maa Behen.

Vidya Balan praises Maa Behen

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{{^usCountry}} Not just Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan had also expressed her admiration for the film. Vidya tagged the director, Suresh Triveni, on Instagram and posted a heartfelt note celebrating the film. "Apki toh Maa Behen aek ho gayi Netflix pe," she wrote. She lauded the three leading ladies of the film and how their chemistry was remarkable. She wrote, "Was so much fun to watch the crackling chemistry between Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga." Maa Behen ranks #2 on Netflix {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not just Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan had also expressed her admiration for the film. Vidya tagged the director, Suresh Triveni, on Instagram and posted a heartfelt note celebrating the film. "Apki toh Maa Behen aek ho gayi Netflix pe," she wrote. She lauded the three leading ladies of the film and how their chemistry was remarkable. She wrote, "Was so much fun to watch the crackling chemistry between Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga." Maa Behen ranks #2 on Netflix {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Netflix India recently shared how Maa Behen has taken the #2 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Films list and is trending in 15 countries. The film is only behind the Spanish film The Marked Woman, which took the top spot. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netflix India recently shared how Maa Behen has taken the #2 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Films list and is trending in 15 countries. The film is only behind the Spanish film The Marked Woman, which took the top spot. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Behen is the story of three women. Madhuri plays the role of a widow, while Triptii and Dharna play the roles of her daughters. While Triptii is married, Dharna lives in Patna while following her passion for content creation. One night, Madhuri calls her daughters home and they find out that their neighbour Gupta Ji (played by Ravi Kishan) has died in their house.

The film tackles many forms of patriarchy that exist in our society and, while making the audience laugh, it imparts important lessons on consent and the misogyny that women face in their everyday lives. The film has received critical acclaim. It is directed by Suresh Triveni. His past work includes the hit comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu (2017), which starred Vidya Balan in the lead role, and the intense thriller Jalsa (2022).

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