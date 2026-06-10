Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga's Maa Behen ranks #2 in global non-English films on Netflix

Maa Behen has taken the #2 spot on Netflix’s top 10 non-English films list and is trending in 15 countries. The film is beaten only by the Spanish film The Marked Woman, which takes the top spot. Vignesh Raja’s Dhanush-starrer Kara stands behind Maa Behen on the list, while Mexican-American movie Mexico 86 and Argentinian movie Risa and the Wind Phone take the fourth and fifth spots.

Netflix’s latest release, Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in lead roles, has received high praise since its release. The film that takes on patriarchy is now ranking high in the list of global non-English releases, beaten only by a Spanish film.

Madhuri shared in a press note that the response Maa Behen received has been overwhelming. “What drew me to the film was its ability to tell a deeply relatable story with humour, heart, and honesty. Seeing viewers connect with these characters, their relationships, and all the kaand and kalesh (mess and chaos) that unfold along the way has been incredibly rewarding,” she said.

Triptii also expressed happiness, adding, “What has touched me the most is the appreciation for Jaya's monologue when she finally lets go of her husband. That scene was particularly important to me, and I spent a lot of time preparing for it, trying to understand Jaya's emotional journey and everything she had been carrying. I'm so happy that the moment resonated with viewers the way it did.”

Dharna called being a part of Maa Behen an ‘unforgettable experience’. “It's especially meaningful because Maa Behen marks my Netflix debut, and I couldn't have asked for a more incredible start,” she said. Ravi said that much like how people showed him love for Maamla Legal Hai, it is heartening to receive similar appreciation now for Maa Behen.

“From the very beginning, Maa Behen was about exploring unusual family dynamics, flawed yet deeply relatable characters, and the societal judgments that shape their lives, all through humour and chaos. We wanted to tell a story that is entertaining and can reach a wide audience,” said director Triveni, adding, “The love, appreciation, and conversations that Maa Behen has sparked is truly rewarding.”

Maa Behen also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It began streaming on the OTT platform from June 4.