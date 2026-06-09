'Madhuri Dixit ka beta hawa de raha tha’: Bharti Singh shares hilarious story from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani set

Recalling how they were shocked to learn that Madhuri's son was working as an assistant director on the film, Haarsh revealed that Karan Johar had called them to shoot for the Dhanlakshmi advertisement sequence featured in the movie. While they were waiting for their shot, they had a surprising realisation.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently hosted Madhuri Dixit , Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga on their YouTube channel. During the conversation, Bharti and Haarsh recalled a hilarious incident from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Madhuri's son Arin and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan were working as assistant directors.

He said, "Vahan par Madhuri ma'am ka beta assist kar raha hai aur humko nahi pata. Ek sundar sa, pyaara sa ladka aaya aur pankha leke khada hawa de raha tha. Maine kaha nahi nahi beta, it's okay. Fir Karan sir aaye, 'he's Madhuri's son' (There, Madhuri ma'am's son was assisting on set and we had no idea. A sweet, good-looking young boy came over and stood there holding a fan, fanning us. I told him, 'No, no beta, it's okay.' Then Karan sir came and said, 'He's Madhuri's son')."

Bharti recalled their reaction to Karan's revelation and said, "Uska pankha theek chal raha tha, humara andar se ulta ghumne lag gaya. Humari saari garmi chali gayi. Humari hawa tight ho rahi thi. Jab Karan sir ne btaaya, hum dono khade hogye (His fan was working perfectly, but inside, our heads started spinning. We became nervous and flustered. The moment Karan sir told us who he was, both of us immediately stood up)."

Haarsh added, "humne pauna ghanta usko bola ki rehne do, but voh bhi karke hi gaya, hawa deke hi gaya. Main soch raha arey please yaar mat kar (For nearly 45 minutes, we kept telling him not to bother, but he still insisted on doing it and continued fanning us. I was thinking, 'Please, yaar, don't do this')."

Bharti then revealed another surprise from the same day. She said, "Ek kursi kum thi toh humne kursi bhi mangwayi ek ladke se, baadmein pata chala woh Arbaaz Khan ka beta. Humko laga humare saath kya ho raha hai. Arbaaz Khan ka beta kursi de raha hai, Madhuri ma'am ka beta hawa de raha hai. Hum Bina paise liye kaam karke nikle (There was one chair short, so we asked a young boy to bring us a chair. Later, we found out he was Arbaaz Khan's son. We were wondering what was happening to us. Arbaaz Khan's son was bringing us a chair, and Madhuri ma'am's son was fanning us. We ended up working and leaving without even taking any payment)."

Madhuri could not stop laughing while listening to Bharti and Haarsh's story. She revealed that her son thoroughly enjoyed working on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and was known for being extremely quiet and focused as an assistant director. Haarsh, meanwhile, shared that he and Bharti had assumed star kids would have a lot of attitude, but Madhuri's son turned out to be the complete opposite and pleasantly surprised them with his humility and down-to-earth nature.