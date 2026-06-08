Lost her father, became family's breadwinner, and then landed film with Madhuri Dixit: Dharna Durga's inspiring journey

During her interaction with us, Dharna revealed that she was involved in extracurricular activities during her college days at Delhi University. At the time, she was trying to decide between joining the dance club and the theatre club. However, before she could fully pursue either, the COVID-19 lockdown brought everything to a halt.

While most people know Dharna for her relatable social media videos — from the aunty at a kirtan to the iconic parlour wali didi — her journey from Instagram Reels to the big screen has been anything but easy. Here's a look at her inspiring journey.

"I want to make it as an actor,” content creator and now actor Dharna Durga had told Hindustan Times in a 2023 interview. Three years later, that dream has begun to take shape. Dharna has already starred in two major Bollywood films and has earned praise from both critics and audiences for her performances.

Suddenly left with a surplus of creativity and energy but no outlet for it, Dharna found herself searching for ways to express herself. Ironically, she wasn't even active on social media at the time because she considered it a "waste of time." However, she and her friends started a fun challenge in which they would send each other humorous mimicry videos. Her friends were impressed with her performances and encouraged her to post them online.

She eventually uploaded her first video in May 2020, which was followed by several more clips as she slowly built an audience on Instagram.

Komal Pandey and Deepika Padukone shared Dharna's videos A major turning point came when fashion influencer Komal Pandey shared Dharna's viral "expectations vs reality" video about dancing at a wedding. The clip went on to garner nearly 25 lakh views and significantly increased her visibility online.

Around the same time, Deepika Padukone also shared one of Dharna's videos on her Instagram Stories, further boosting her reach and helping her connect with a much wider audience.

Father's death and finding escape in content creation However, the COVID-19 lockdown changed Dharna's life in more ways than one. While she was witnessing rapid growth on social media, her personal life was going through one of its most difficult phases.

Dharna lost her father during the second wave of the pandemic and was suddenly forced to step into the family business alongside her mother.

Speaking about the same to She The People, she said, “He was the main source of income. At that time I joined my family business with my mother. But at the office people thought that these are two women, they doubted us whether we will be able to manage the business and they think that they can easily fool us. A lot of emotional turmoil was going that during that period. I didn't start content creation with the motive to earn, I didn't know what happens in this field. It was just my escape so that my mind diverts from that sad situation.”

Being named number one content creator Dharna's rise in the world of social media was swift and impressive. In 2023, Forbes India named her the number one content creator from Delhi. The following year, she secured the fourth position on the list and collaborated with several celebrities, including Neha Kakkar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao.

Big screen came calling As a theatre student, Dharna had always dreamed of becoming an actor. Speaking to us in 2023, she had said, "My goal is that I have to come on the big screen and show my mom my movie. And this is my target. I think this is the start. And this video is a path to reach there."

Her dream was fulfilled sooner than expected when she made her big-screen debut with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in 2025.