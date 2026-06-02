Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri react to claims they ignored Dharna Durga during Maa Behen promotions

A video of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri with influencer-actor Dharna Durga while promoting their upcoming project Maa Behen recently grabbed attention on social media for all the wrong reasons. While the interaction appeared harmless, several social media users interpreted it as the two actors ignoring Dharna, triggering a wave of online criticism. With the debate gaining traction, Madhuri and Triptii have now reacted to the chatter. Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen sharing screen space with Dharna Durga in Maa Behen.

Triptii, Madhuri clear the air In an interview with India Today, Madhuri and Triptii Dimri addressed the chatter surrounding Dharna Durga during Maa Behen promotions, noting that social media often has a tendency to blow harmless moments out of proportion and turn them into unnecessary debates.

During the conversation, Triptii brushed aside suggestions that there was any malicious intent behind the incident, saying she has grown accustomed to the fact that whenever a film is close to release, even the most innocuous moments tend to come under intense scrutiny. She said that while promoting Maa Behen, she genuinely believed there would be little room for controversy.

Triptii said, “Whenever I have a film nowadays it happens that when something is about to be released, I am scared of being happy. I ask myself, what will they pick this time? What will they create now? I thought, what will they find in this film? There is nothing. They can’t say anything this time. But they did get hold of something. Some people will go on to do it every time; we can't help it.”

For Madhuri, the issue is not that criticism has become more prevalent, but that social media has given everyone an immediate platform to voice their opinions and reactions.

Putting a spotlight on the difference between such controversies in the 1990s and today, Madhuri said, “There were people (like that) even then, but they didn’t have a way to express. Today we have that channel; everyone is expressing these days. Everyone is a filmmaker, everyone is a fashionista, and everyone is moral police.”