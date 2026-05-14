Haarsh Limbachiyaa admits he felt ‘ajeeb’ marrying more successful Bharti Singh: ‘Had to reach her level some way’

When asked if there was judgment around their marriage because Bharti was already a star while very few people knew him, Haarsh said, “Yes, it was there, a lot. If you are marrying a girl… society says that the man should be more successful than the woman. No one has an issue with that. But when a woman is more successful than a man, people find it strange.”

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently launched their new YouTube show, Double Date, with comedian Bharti Singh and writer-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa appearing as the first guests. During the conversation, Bharti and Haarsh spoke about their love story and opened up about the judgment they faced in the early days of their marriage.

Haarsh further admitted that he, too, initially felt uncomfortable about the situation. However, over time, he decided to focus on improving his work and building his own identity in the industry. He added, “I also used to feel a bit ‘ajeeb (uncomfortable)’ earlier, but then I felt that I don’t have to do anything except keep making my work better and grow. I was getting paid really well as a writer, but I still ventured into production because I thought becoming a producer would at least help me reach her level in some way. Then I started creative direction as well. I almost wrote and created the show Comedy Nights Bachao. After that, I gained the confidence that I can also do something.”

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bharti and Haarsh first met during Comedy Circus. Haarsh used to write scripts for Bharti, and slowly their friendship turned into love. The couple dated for a brief period of time before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017. The couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their first son, Laksh, in 2022. Bharti recently gave birth to their second child in 2025, and the couple named him Yashveer. The two keep sharing a glimpse into their life with the fans through their daily vlogs.