Neha Dhupia's parents rejected ‘penniless’ Angad Bedi, here's how Karan Johar reunited them

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone when they tied the knot in 2018 in a gurdwara. The couple had never spoken publicly about their relationship before, which is why their wedding came as a shock to many. Now, Angad has opened up about their love story, revealing how he was once rejected by Neha’s parents and how filmmaker Karan Johar later played cupid. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their mehendi ceremony.

Angad Bedi reveals how he won Neha Dhupia's heart

During a conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Angad revealed that he first noticed Neha at a gym, where she was shooting cycling sequences. He was impressed by her fitness and running style and kept going to the gym for three consecutive days just to catch a glimpse of her. However, he stopped going there after a while for reasons he did not specify.

Later, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, whom Angad calls a father figure and best friend, took him to a party in Mumbai where Neha was also present. After the bar closed, the gathering shifted to Angad’s house, and Neha was invited as well. He revealed that it was the first time he spoke to her, albeit briefly. This was followed by them working together on films such as Ungli. Angad also shared that Neha later called him for a role in another film, which he accepted mainly to spend time with her. During the shoot, Angad confessed his feelings and asked Neha to marry him.

When Angad returned to Delhi, he decided to ask Neha’s parents for her hand in marriage, but his proposal was rejected. Recalling the moment, he said, “I told her, ‘I am nobody, and I have no money, but if you marry me, I will become something.’ She didn’t say anything and steered the conversation in another direction. After that film, I went home and spoke to her parents about wanting to marry their daughter. They said, ‘You are a very nice guy, but you don’t even have a single rupee in your pocket and you want to marry our daughter?’ I told them that this was my intention, and they said, ‘We’ll see.’”

After this, Angad and Neha remained good friends, but their paths eventually drifted apart. That is when destiny stepped in. Angad recalled that while he was shooting for Soorma in Punjab, Neha invited him to a Diwali party. He went on to explain how Karan Johar played a key role in bringing them back together. “She was trying to set me up with somebody else, and I told her, ‘Don’t waste my time; my diary is already very full.’ Karan Johar was also there. He said, ‘You’re going places; you two are meant to be together.’ He was the one who reunited us. He is a very important part of our lives. Things started changing after that, and everything happened very quickly — the engagement and the wedding. But life is on a good track,” Angad said. Angad and Neha are now parents to two children, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

Neha Dhupia’s recent work

Neha was most recently seen in the web series Single Papa. The show also stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Ayesha Raza and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, the comedy drama received positive reviews from critics and is available to stream on Netflix.