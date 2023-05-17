Priyanka Chopra looks sensational, joins Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at event; fans say ‘queen is on a different level’

Priyanka Chopra was joined by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice on Tuesday. Priyanka looked incredible in a figure-hugging outfit, which included a crop top and matching skirt cinched at the waist featuring a dramatic fishtail. Also read: Anne Hathaway shares pic of ‘unforgettable evening’ with Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK's Lisa

Priyanka Chopra with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Venice event.

Her maroon co-ord was made more eye-catching with a bejewelled floral decoration on the skirt. Priyanka Chopra also had a diamond choker and a pair of diamond earrings on. Reacting to her video shared on a fan page, an Instagram user wrote, "Queen Pri (Priyanka) looks divine (fire emoji) serving looks..." One more said, "Not comparing but Priyanka is posing like a boss, like she been doing this since being a toddler." One more said, "Queen Pri is on a different level with these gorgeous looks." One more said, “Priyanka, you sensational woman...” Another one added, “Priyanka owns the room…”

Photos and videos of Priyanka mingling with Hollywood celebrities at the event are all over social media, and fans are calling her 'queen'. She was seen joking with Anne in one of the clips shared on a fan page as Zendaya looked on. For the Bulgari event, Zendaya, who was recently in Mumbai for the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, wore a black velvet gown. Anne Hathaway wore a gold and silver dress with a thigh slit.

Bulgari, a luxury fashion house founded in 1884, is known for its jewellery; it's pieces have been worn by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zendaya. Last year in June, too, Priyanka had attended a Bulgari event, which was held in Paris, with Anne Hathaway as well as K-pop band BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Priyanka has had a busy few months. After promoting Citadel in Mumbai, London, Rome, Los Angeles and New York, the actor was seen at Met Gala 2023 earlier this month. Recently, she was in Delhi for actor-cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She is now working on Heads of State, in which she features alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Next, she will be working on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

