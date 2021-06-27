Priyanka Chopra makes a glamourous exit in a stunning outfit from her NYC restaurant Sona, watch

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra was seen making a grand exit from her New York City restaurant Sona. The actor recently returned to the United States and has visited the eatery a couple of times.

Fans of the actor shared videos of Priyanka Chopra rushing out of Sona. The actor was seen wearing a backless outfit, which featured a thigh-high slit. She turned towards the fans waiting outside the restaurant and waved at them before she dived into her car.

During her visit on Saturday, Priyanka was seen celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. A video from inside the bash featured Priyanka taking pictures of the cake while her fellow guests sang the birthday song. The camera panned to show a big table set up for the birthday celebrations however Madhu was nowhere to be seen. In the video, Priyanka informed her guests that she had stepped out of the room to apply lipstick.

Priyanka made her first visit, since the opening of Sona, on Friday. Sharing pictures on the restaurant's official Instagram handle, Priyanka penned a note for her fans. She said, "Hi everyone! Priyanka Chopra Jonas here. Popping in to personally say hello and thank you all for your support and for helping to make SONA a success. Last night I finalllllllly got to experience the magic of SONA for myself since the opening. Everything was beyond my expectations and for a moment I felt like I was home in India."

"It’s incredible how provocative taste and smell can be. SONA is truly an absolute dream come to life. It feels like only yesterday Maneesh, David, Chef Hari and I were discussing the initial idea of creating a fine dining destination for Indian food in NYC. I am grateful to see this golden vision manifest in such a wonderful way and am so proud of everyone involved in realizing our dream. Thank you for all of your support of our baby SONA! X Priyanka," she added.

Also read: Remember Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He's given up acting. Here's what he's upto

Sona opened doors earlier this year. Priyanka wasn't present at the opening owing to her shoot commitments which required her to stay in the United Kingdom. During her first visit, Priyanka was seen enjoying pani puri and dosa, among other dishes.