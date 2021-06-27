Remember Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He's given up acting. Here's what he's upto

Although Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan were the lead cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho, fans of the Nikkhil Advani directorial would remember Preity's on-screen siblings Jia and Shiv, played by Jhanak Shukla and Athit Naik, respectively. The Kapur siblings featured in a few memorable scenes.

While Jhanak Shukla had recently revealed she is an archaeologist, Athit Naik has also strayed away from acting and has taken a place behind the camera. One look at his Instagram posts and it is evident he loves his work. His bio reveals he's a director of photography/cinematography and a father of two dogs. He is also married to Dr. Akshada Kadam Naik. He graduated from Columbia in 2014.

Based on his Instagram posts, Athit has worked on a few projects, including a few commercials and digital streaming series such as Kaale Dhande and Sex, Drugs & Theatre. His other posts feature shots of his friends, family members, and his dogs. Athit has also shared a few pictures of his work as a child artist. He shared a picture featuring Shah Rukh from Kal Ho Naa and a behind-the-scenes picture with producer Karan Johar.

Athit Naik, from Kal Ho Naa Ho, poses with Karan Johar.

Athit Naik played the role of Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

In 2017, speaking with Hindustan Times, Athit said, "I realised that there is enough talent in the field of acting. The world needs more storytellers and people behind the camera. Therefore, I started spending more time with the DOPs. Till now, three of my short films have been to Cannes. I’m a happy man and I don’t regret quitting acting."

Speaking about his memories from the movie, he had said, "I remember everything from the shoot. When everyone was shooting the sad Kal Ho Naa Ho song sequence, with the bride leaving, Saif had got a bat and was playing baseball catches with me and Jhanak (the girl who played the role of Athit’s stepsister, Jia). Mrs Bachchan (Jaya Bachchan) used to get brownies for us on the sets and Preity taught us the New York lingo. Shah Rukh was recovering from a back surgery and he was in terrible pain. But, he shot for the film, as if nothing had happened."