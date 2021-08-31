Priyanka Chopra misses her and Nick Jonas' dog Gino's birthday but makes up for it with a sweet party, see pics

Although Priyanka Chopra is in the United States with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, she ensured the couple's dog Gino was treated to a special party on his birthday in London. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of Gino and Panda, the couple's Australian Shepherd Husky mix dog, enjoying a few treats.

In one of the pictures, a bone-shaped cake was arranged for Gino. A few bone and heart-shaped treats were placed beside it. A pink colour bone, with a bow on it, was also placed beside the treats. In another, Gino and Panda lay beside the treats. She also shared a video of Gino.

Sharing the glimpses, Priyanka said, "Miss u my baby. Happy 2 year birthday." A picture of the dogs with their treats was also shared on Gino's Instagram account with the caption, "My birthday party! Miss u @nickjonas @priyankachopra @diariesofdiana." Nick took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday G!!!" Priyanka's third dog, Diana was missing from the frame.

Gino was a gift from Priyanka to Nick on their first wedding anniversary. In November 2019, sharing a video of Priyanka surprising him with the dog, Nick said, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

The couple share three dogs now, all of which have been in London with Priyanka. She often shares pictures and videos of them unwinding at home. Priyanka has been stationed in London since late last year. She wrapped up Text For You, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She then promoted her new releases, The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, before she moved on to the filming of Citadel.

Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include her Bollywood comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Matrix: Resurrections, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and a film on Ma Anand Sheela.