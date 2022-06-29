Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is 'most beautiful baby in the world', says Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together earlier in 2022. In a new interview, Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, spoke about the couple’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Parineeti called her 'the most beautiful baby in the world'. A video of the actor gushing over her niece was shared by a fan account on Wednesday. Read more: Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was ‘a soldier in hospital' after Malti’s birth

Priyanka and Nick’s daughter, who was born through surrogacy, was kept under supervision in the hospital as she was born prematurely. The couple brought her home in May, and Priyanka shared the news via Instagram, and wrote, “Our little girl is finally home". In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra was asked if she had met Malti Marie in person; the actor responded by saying, “Of course.” She added she did not want to disclose much about her ‘little baby’.

In an Instagram video, Parineeti says, “She is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her, but she is my little baby.”

On May 9, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced that they were finally able to bring their daughter home from the neonatal/newborn intensive care unit (NICU), after she spent more than 100 days there. In their heartfelt Instagram posts, the couple thanked the doctors, nurses and specialists, who had supported them ‘selflessly every step of the way’.

As soon as Priyanka announced the homecoming of their baby girl, her cousin Parineeti and several friends and colleagues from Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, showered love on the couple and their baby.

Taking to the comments section on Priyanka’s post, Parineeti wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”

Parineeti will be soon be seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. Her upcoming films also include Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal.

