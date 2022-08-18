Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands on romantic night out in Los Angeles; remind fans of their dating days. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas were spotted together at a restaurant on Wednesday near Los Angeles. The couple was photographed holding hands while walking. Priyanka wore a light orange top and long skirt, while husband Nick wore an unbuttoned shirt with brown pants on their night out. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya expresses desire to work with Priyanka Chopra, 'Kareena Kapoor ma'am'; says he looks up to them)

Priyanka and Nick were seen outside popular restaurant Catch steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. Their fans commented on pictures of the couple that were shared on a fan page. An Instagram user wrote, “How perfect they look. Love seeing them holding hands...” Another one wrote, “This reminds me so much of their pre wedding/ dating era, though Nick looks more handsome now and Priyanka looks so beautiful and sexy. Her hair, her beauty and her dress… everything is perfect.”

On Monday, Priyanka shared a cute photo of Nick’s parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas, where the two are seen smiling and hugging each other as they posed looking into the camera. She wished them and wrote, “Happy anniversary to the loveliest couple!”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. In an Instagram post earlier this year, they had revealed that their baby girl was born via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Nick and Priyanka wrote in a joint statement on social media.

Priyanka has wrapped up the shoot of her debut web series, Citadel. It will release on Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

