Naga Chaitanya expresses desire to work with Priyanka Chopra, 'Kareena Kapoor ma'am'; says he looks up to them

Naga Chaitanya said in a recent interview that there were many actors he wanted to work with. The Telugu actor, who was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, said the list of actors he wishes to work with is long. While he said Katrina Kaif was ‘really beautiful’ and he loves Alia Bhatt’s performances, Chaitanya said he has always looked up to two actors – Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. Read more: Naga Chaitanya saw people walking out of theatre midway through his debut film Josh

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Kareena Kapoor. The official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ award-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump stars Aamir in the titular role, along with Mona Singh, who plays a key role. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create magic at the box office, and collected only around ₹46 crore in five days. The film faced calls for boycott on social media much before its release on August 11.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya expressed his desire to work with Priyanka, Kareena, Alia and Katrina. When asked which actors he wanted to work with, he said, “There are many. Many actresses. First is Alia Bhatt. I love her performances. Always looked up to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ma'am... There are too many, the list is long. Katrina Kaif, I found her really beautiful.”

In the same interview, Chaitanya also revealed his celebrity crush. The actor said, “My first celebrity crush is probably Sushmita Sen.” He also shared that he had met Sushmita, and even told her about his crush.

Chaitanya will be making his OTT debut in 2022 with the Prime Video series Dootha. It also stars Prachi Desai. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Chaitanya had said that making his OTT debut was a conscious decision as he wanted to try newer avenues and platforms at this stage of his career.

