Priyanka Chopra wears lehenga, Nick Jonas rocks kurta pajama as they attend Diwali bash. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted holding hands as they attended a Diwali bash with their friends and family in Los Angeles on Sunday. Pictures from the party arrived online a day late but show the couple exiting the party. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she compromised on her brother's upbringing: ‘Was busy with building her career’)

Desi girl, and boy…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a Diwali bash in US.

Priyanka was spotted in a red micro velvet blouse and dupatta and a golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a bun and added red roses to it. She also wore a Bulgari serpent necklace. However, it was her dramatic makeup that took all the attention. Nick looked handsome in a white kurta, white pajama and pink brocade jacket. Nick's brother Joe Jonas was also seen in a blue kurta pajama.

What do fans think?

Fans of the actor were not the happiest with her look for the night. “What is wrong with her makeup,” wrote one. “What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg,” commented another. Others were more supportive. “Pri looks stunning. I am so happy Nick's crew is here celebrating with them. These photos are so special. Thank you Patti for finding them,” read a comment. “All the men are looking so good in Indian attire...and PC,” wrote another fan.

This year, Priyanka did not share pictures from her Diwali celebrations on social media. She simply shared a picture of a half-finished rangoli made by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

When Priyanka was in India

Priyanka was recently in India for the Mami Film Festival 2023. She made two appearances at the event, one in an halter white gown, and another in a white floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, for a Masterclass with Bhumi Pednekar.

This year has been quite eventful for Priyanka Chopra. She had earlier visited India with Malti and Nick Jonas for the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During the trip, she had taken Malti to the Siddhivinayak Temple for the first time where the mother-daughter duo sought blessings of Lord Ganesha.

