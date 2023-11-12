Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti's first rangoli on Diwali, also wishes fans

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Diwali in the US. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a simple rangoli, which she said was made with a little help from her one-year-old daughter Malti. She also wished her fans on the festival of lights. Also read: Sushmita Sen recycles her Koffee With Karan saree for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. See pic Priyanka Chopra has shared how Malti is celebrating Diwali in the US.

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali posts

Priyanka wrote along with the picture of a rangoli, “First rangoli” along with a heart, folded hands and baby emojis. The rangoli was a simple design made with white and pink colours and had an oil lamp placed at the centre. A string of lights can be seen decorated on a doorstep near it. Priyanka's Instagram bio also reads: “There is a first time for everything.”

Priyanka also wished her fans by sharing a picture of an oil lamp kept beside a marigold. “Let there be light #HappyDiwali," she wrote, along with an oil lamp and a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali posts on Sunday.

It is not clear if Priyanka is accompanying Nick Jonas whose one day old post had Seattle as the location. Earlier, she has attended all his concerts and one even brought Malti along for one.

When Priyanka was in India

Priyanka was recently in India for the Mami Film Festival 2023. She made two appearances at the event, one in an halter white gown with a long matching shrug, and another in a white floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

This year has been quite eventful for Priyanka Chopra. She had earlier visited India with Malti and Nick Jonas for the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During the trip, she had taken Malti to the Siddhivinayak Temple for the first time where the mother-daughter duo sought blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Priyanka Chopra's projects

On the work front, Priyanka made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime web series, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. She also saw the release of her romantic film, Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka has been working on her next film, Heads of State since several months. She will be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the film. She will also work on Citadel's next season.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON