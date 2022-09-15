Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share selfie from supermarket in LA. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a selfie with her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, from their morning outing in Los Angeles. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a photo of the couple inside a store. For the outing, Priyanka wore a black outfit and had a mask on her face. Nick opted for a grey outfit and also wore a cap. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside her closet with so many suitcases)

In the picture, Nick Jonas pointed towards Priyanka's haircare products on a shelf behind them inside the store. He made a pout as he stood next to Priyanka. She leaned towards him as she clicked the photo. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Morning @cvs_beauty run!!! Oh hey @anomalyhaircare Never gets old..." She also tagged Nick. Priyanka launched her haircare product line Anomaly in 2021.

Priyanka often shares pictures and videos of Nick on Instagram. Recently she travelled to Mexico City with Nick and attended his Remember This Tour concert with the Jonas Brothers. She shared a photo of Nick and wrote, “You were incredible tonight, Nick Jonas.” She also shared a series of clips in which concert-goers sang along with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas as they performed on stage.

In June, the couple took a vacation in Turks and Caicos. She posted several pictures and videos on Instagram in which they took a boat ride, spent time on the beach, and enjoyed their evenings together. She tagged Nick and added the hashtags--island girl and photo dump.

Priyanka has been staying in Los Angeles after she tied the knot with Nick in December 2018. The couple got married in a Hindu and Christian ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be a part of the series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. Citadel will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also feature with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

