Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside her all-white walk-in closet at Los Angeles home with so many suitcases. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse inside her walk-in closet at her home in Los Angeles. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a mirror selfie giving her fans a view inside her house. In the picture, several brown and black boots rested on racks on one side of the walls. White shoes were mounted on shelves on the opposite side. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra laughs and plays with daughter Malti Marie in unseen photo)

Several trolley bags were neatly lined up near the door inside the all-white closet. Priyanka's bedroom was also seen behind her. A huge glass window next to the bed gave a view of the hills. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Mondayvibes."

In the photo, Priyanka wore a white T-shirt under a black dungaree. She opted for glasses, tied her hair into space buns and wore white crocs. Priyanka tilted to one side as she smiled flashing the victory sign.

Earlier this year too, Priyanka posted several pictures on Instagram featuring herself and her Los Angeles home. In one of the photos, she stood inside the closet and clicked a selfie. The picture also featured several handbags kept on the trolley bags. She had also given a peek inside her bathroom. Sharing a few selfies, she wrote, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!"

Priyanka shifted to Los Angeles after she tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas. The couple got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also featured with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

